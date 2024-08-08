Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka HC advises BBMP to penalize those neglecting Dengue prevention in Bengaluru

    The Karnataka High Court has urged the state government and BBMP to implement stricter measures against dengue fever, focusing on rural and urban Bengaluru. Justice N.V. Anjaria criticized insufficient precautionary actions and inadequate mosquito breeding hotspot identification. The court has ordered the imposition of fines for non-compliance.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court has urged the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to implement stricter measures to combat the rise of dengue fever, particularly in rural areas and within the city of Bengaluru. The court has also recommended imposing fines on individuals who fail to cooperate in controlling mosquito breeding.

    Justice N.V. Anjaria, presiding over the case, reviewed a public interest petition driven by media reports highlighting the surge in dengue cases. The division bench, led by Justice Anjaria, issued this directive after examining the steps taken by the government and BBMP to manage and treat dengue infections.

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark

    The government and BBMP had previously submitted an affidavit detailing their efforts to address the dengue outbreak. While the court acknowledged these efforts, it emphasized that insufficient precautionary measures had been taken to prevent the spread of the disease. The court noted that despite the measures for treatment, more preventive actions were necessary.

    Dengue in India-7 warning signs you should know

    Furthermore, the High Court rejected the BBMP's claim that only 51 mosquito breeding hotspots had been identified in Bengaluru, stating that this figure was likely too low given the city's extensive residential, commercial, and construction areas. The court criticized the lack of a proposal to penalize those who neglect mosquito control and suggested implementing strict penalties for non-compliance.

    The court has adjourned the hearing to August 28, requiring the government and BBMP to submit a certificate outlining the measures taken to control dengue fever. The emphasis remains on enhancing preventive strategies and ensuring effective community cooperation to curb the dengue outbreak.

