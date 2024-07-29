Dengue in India-7 warning signs you should know

Lifestyle
Dengue fever can be serious if not recognized and treated promptly. Here are seven warning signs of dengue.
Intense headache, often concentrated in the forehead.
Sudden onset of high fever, often reaching up to 104°F (40°C).
Severe fatigue and weakness last several weeks even after the fever subsides.
Intense muscle and joint pains, earning it the nickname "breakbone fever."
A red rash that may start on the chest and spread to other parts of the body.
Persistent nausea and vomiting.
Significant pain behind the eyes, which worsens with eye movement.