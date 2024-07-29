Lifestyle

Dengue in India-7 warning signs you should know

Dengue fever can be serious if not recognized and treated promptly. Here are seven warning signs of dengue.

Severe Headache

Intense headache, often concentrated in the forehead.

High Fever

Sudden onset of high fever, often reaching up to 104°F (40°C).

Fatigue and Weakness

Severe fatigue and weakness last several weeks even after the fever subsides.

Severe Joint and Muscle Pain

Intense muscle and joint pains, earning it the nickname "breakbone fever."

Rash

A red rash that may start on the chest and spread to other parts of the body.

Nausea and Vomiting:

Persistent nausea and vomiting.

Pain Behind the Eyes

Significant pain behind the eyes, which worsens with eye movement.

