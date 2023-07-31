Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

The Karnataka government has increased taxes and prices of daily commodities, causing a burden on the middle-class. Milk, hotels, vegetables, electricity, and service-based businesses will see a hike in prices, affecting the common man. The Congress government's guarantee schemes have led to a rise in excise duty and other taxes. KSRTC bus fares will also increase to balance expenses.

If the regular taxes increase, the service-based business will also be increased proportionally. The state government recently ordered the price of milk will get increased by Rs 3 from August 1. Inspired by this, the hotels association decided to hike their prices by 10 per cent, which is proportionate to the milk products.



By looking at these price increases, service-based businesses like electricians, plumbers and other daily waged workers will demand a hike to survive in this competitive market. The reports suggest that the daily-wage workers, who used to earn Rs 600-700 per day decided to hike their wages to Rs 1100 per day.

The hike in these service-based businesses, commodities and taxes will be weighed on the shoulders of the common man. Meanwhile, the Congress government has also announced, there will not be any development in the state, as the government’s fund has been spent towards the Guarantee schemes, which they assured during the election.

The commodities, which will see an increase in prices in August include:

Milk: Karnataka Milk Federation had proposed an increase in milk’s price by Rs 5 per litre. The government had agreed to increase the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre. This new price will be implemented from August 1.

Hotel snacks: Inspired by the rise in milk prices, the hotel association has decided to hike the food and snacks prices by 10%.

Vegetables: Vegetables, including tomatoes, have reached sky-high prices with tomatoes reaching Rs 200 per kg. Besides tomato, beans, chilli, bottle gourd etc. Meanwhile, the government has not regulated the price of vegetables in the market.

Electricity: The guarantee scheme announced by the Congress government has no fruitful turnouts. It had announced 200 units of free electricity for every household, but there is a catch. They have laid several rules and regulations in the scheme and also hiked the unit price of electricity.

Plumber, Electrician, daily wagers: The service-based business has decided to hike their wages to Rs 1100 per day, from Rs 600-700!

Excise duty: The announcement of the five guarantee schemes, was directly proportional to the increase in the excise duty in the state, with 20% hike. It has applied to whisky, brandy and other Indian-made liquors as well.

Registration and stamps: Registration of land, purchase of land, and building a house will also become difficult, the government has already increased the price of these registrations.

Dept of Mines and Geology: The government has given a revenue collection target for this department. Due to this, the price of house-building materials such as gravel, sand, sand, granite will increase.



Motor vehicle tax: The government has increased the tax on commercial vehicles, including taxis, school vans and buses etc. There has been a 15 per cent increase for vehicles, which cost more than Rs 15 lakh, and a 9 per cent tax on vehicles costing Rs 10-15 lakh. The government aims to earn Rs 472 crores through this hike.

KSRTC bus fares: The Shakti scheme, which announced the free bus service for women in Karnataka, turned fruitful for the women. But, due to the non-availability of buses in several areas, the government had decided to buy extra buses for the welfare of the citizens. However, to maintain the balance, the KSRTC has hiked the bus fares of the buses on the agreement. The fares have been hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 5. The new fares will be applicable from August 1 itself.