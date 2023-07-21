Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Alcohol to be 20% more expensive from today

     

    The Karnataka government announced a 20% increase in liquor prices in their recent budget. The updated prices were implemented immediately, resulting in some bars and restaurants charging extra from Thursday afternoon. Various popular liquor brands saw price hikes due to increased excise duty across 18 slabs.

    Karnataka: Alcohol to be 20% more expensive from today vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Karnataka government had announced that the liquor prices will be increased by a margin of 20%, in their recent budget. Well, the news is that the liquor will be sold at the updated price from Friday.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Excise duty will be increased and it will be applicable from today. This move of the government is to compensate the schemes announced for the welfare of the people.

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates

    The newly updated prices will be implemented from Thursday night itself. Yet, there have been reports of most of the Bars and restaurants collecting extra amounts from the public from Thursday afternoon itself.

    The government, in their recent budget, had announced that the prices of Brandy, Whisky, Gin, Rum and other Indian Made Liquors (IML) will be affected by a 20% hike and beer with a 10% increase. The IML liquors will be increased by 10-20%, as per reports.

    The excise duty has been increased for all 18 slabs.

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Increase in liquor excise duty, strong measures against moral policing

    If a crate costs Rs 450, then the excise duty will be around Rs 215. If the  crate price is between Rs 450-Rs 499, it will be taxed at Rs Rs 294. For crates priced between Rs 500 and Rs 549 will be taxed at Rs 386, and the 18 slabs will be affected by the same increase in prices.

    Here are the revised prices for some of the popular brands:

    Haywards Punch: Old price - Rs. 70, Revised price - Rs. 80

    Budweiser: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    Kingfisher Premium: Old price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

    Bagpiper whisky: Old price - Rs. 106, Revised price - Rs. 120

    Black and White whisky: Old price - Rs. 2464, Revised price - Rs. 2800

    Old Monk rum: Old price - Rs. 137, Revised price - Rs. 155

    Mansion House brandy: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    McDowell's brandy: Old price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

    Imperial Blue whisky: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    Old Tower whiskey: Old price - Rs. 87, Revised price - Rs. 100

    Johnnie Walker Black Label: Old price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,150

    Chivas Regal: Old price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,000

    Romanov vodka: Old price - Rs. 915, Revised price - Rs. 1,000

    Magic Moments: Old price - Rs. 330, Revised price - Rs. 380

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier vkp

    Charging an electric battery in Karnataka just got 18% costlier

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice vkp

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist

    Day 1 of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Over 60,000 women sign up, but issues persist

    Recent Stories

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque complex except 'Wazukhana' AJR

    BREAKING: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque complex except 'Wazukhana' in Gyanvapi case

    Baga to Vagator: 6 popular beaches you must visit in Goa vma

    Baga to Vagator: 6 popular beaches you must visit in Goa

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh criticises Australia's decision to drop Todd Murphy for the 4th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh criticises Australia's decision to drop Todd Murphy for the 4th Test

    Turmeric to Chili Peppers: Top 7 health-boosting Spices for a flavorful life MSW EAI

    Turmeric to Chili Peppers: Top 7 health-boosting Spices for a flavorful life

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Hitachi Rail STS opens new office in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon