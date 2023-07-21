Karnataka: Alcohol to be 20% more expensive from today

The Karnataka government announced a 20% increase in liquor prices in their recent budget. The updated prices were implemented immediately, resulting in some bars and restaurants charging extra from Thursday afternoon. Various popular liquor brands saw price hikes due to increased excise duty across 18 slabs.

The newly updated prices will be implemented from Thursday night itself. Yet, there have been reports of most of the Bars and restaurants collecting extra amounts from the public from Thursday afternoon itself.

The government, in their recent budget, had announced that the prices of Brandy, Whisky, Gin, Rum and other Indian Made Liquors (IML) will be affected by a 20% hike and beer with a 10% increase. The IML liquors will be increased by 10-20%, as per reports.

The excise duty has been increased for all 18 slabs.



If a crate costs Rs 450, then the excise duty will be around Rs 215. If the crate price is between Rs 450-Rs 499, it will be taxed at Rs Rs 294. For crates priced between Rs 500 and Rs 549 will be taxed at Rs 386, and the 18 slabs will be affected by the same increase in prices.

Here are the revised prices for some of the popular brands:

Haywards Punch: Old price - Rs. 70, Revised price - Rs. 80

Budweiser: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

Kingfisher Premium: Old price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

Bagpiper whisky: Old price - Rs. 106, Revised price - Rs. 120

Black and White whisky: Old price - Rs. 2464, Revised price - Rs. 2800

Old Monk rum: Old price - Rs. 137, Revised price - Rs. 155

Mansion House brandy: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

McDowell's brandy: Old price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

Imperial Blue whisky: Old price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

Old Tower whiskey: Old price - Rs. 87, Revised price - Rs. 100

Johnnie Walker Black Label: Old price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,150

Chivas Regal: Old price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,000

Romanov vodka: Old price - Rs. 915, Revised price - Rs. 1,000

Magic Moments: Old price - Rs. 330, Revised price - Rs. 380