Karnataka HC refuses to release seized Rs 14.3 lakh linked to accused PFI activist; Imposes fine on petitioner

The Karnataka High Court rejected an appeal to release ₹14.3 lakh seized from the home of an alleged PFI activist charged with terrorism, imposing a ₹10,000 fine on the petitioner. The court cited insufficient evidence of legitimate income and potential trial interference.

Karnataka HC refuses to release seized Rs 14.3 lakh linked to accused PFI activist; Imposes fine on petitioner vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a criminal appeal seeking the release of Rs 14.3 lakh seized from the residence of a man identified as an activist for the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and charged with terrorism-related activities. Filed by Sheikh Sadiq Ali, the father of the accused Sheikh Ijaz Ali, the petition also led to a Rs 10,000 fine imposed on the petitioner by the court.

The bench, led by Justices K.S. Mudagal and Vijayakumar A. Patil, ruled on the appeal after reviewing evidence and objections presented by Special Government Prosecutor P. Prasannakumar. The seized amount, totalling Rs 14.37 lakh, was confiscated by the KG Halli police during a raid connected to anti-terrorism investigations. Prosecutor Prasannakumar argued that the accused, Sheikh Ijaz Ali, had collected this money from various sources specifically to fund militant activities, and the investigators had supporting evidence to back this claim. He further warned that releasing the money would obstruct the trial process, as it could weaken the presentation of critical evidence.

Karnataka HC to take action against channels broadcasting court proceedings without consent

Sheikh Sadiq Ali, the petitioner, claimed the confiscated funds were not related to terrorism but were earned through the family’s flower and fruit sales business. However, the court noted that the affidavits submitted failed to provide specific details, such as dates and times of these transactions, and lacked sufficient documentation to substantiate the income. 

'Surrender passport, don't contact witness': Karnataka HC's 7 conditions in actor Darshan's interim bail

Additionally, the court observed that any decision to release the seized money would prematurely interfere with the ongoing trial proceedings, essentially suggesting a ruling on the accused’s innocence ahead of the trial court’s final decision.

The High Court concluded that the petitioner did not produce adequate evidence to prove the legitimate origin of the funds and rejected the plea to return the amount.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

40 per cent commission was obtained at the time of Bommai rule says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

40% commission was obtained at the time of Bommai’s rule, says CM Siddaramaiah

Will resign if central grant in confirmed CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi vkp

'Will resign if central grant in confirmed': CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi

Bengaluru air quality improves during Diwali despite Rs 500 crore firecracker sales, fewer vehicles on road vkp

Bengaluru air quality improves during Diwali despite Rs 500 crore firecracker sales, fewer vehicles on road

Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback vkp

Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details AJR

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon