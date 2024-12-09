Karnataka govt to raise awareness on HSRP number plates as December 31 deadline looms

The Karnataka High Court has halted action against vehicle owners without HSRP, shifting the Transport Department's focus to awareness. With the December 31 deadline approaching, officials plan camps to encourage compliance, as over 1.44 crore vehicles still lack high-security number plates.

In a major relief for vehicle owners in Karnataka, the High Court has instructed the Transport Department not to take any action against vehicle owners who have not yet installed high-security registration plates (HSRP). The court's decision has paused strict enforcement for the time being, giving vehicle owners more time to comply with the mandatory rule.

The Transport Department had earlier geared up to take action against vehicle owners failing to install HSRP. However, following the High Court's intervention, officials have been directed not to initiate any disciplinary measures until further orders from the court. This development comes amid a petition in the High Court regarding the implementation of HSRP.



With the deadline for installing HSRP set for December 31, the Transport Department is now shifting its focus to spreading awareness among vehicle owners. The department plans to organize awareness camps at taluk and district levels to encourage the installation of HSRP number plates.

Despite the mandate being in place for over a year and a half, awareness efforts by the department have been minimal until now. Officials are now ramping up initiatives to educate motorists about the importance and benefits of HSRP.

Since the launch of the HSRP initiative, 56.4 lakh vehicles have been fitted with high-security number plates. However, over 1.44 crore older vehicles are yet to comply with the mandate. Many vehicle owners remain reluctant to install HSRP plates, citing a lack of information and awareness about the scheme.

The Transport Department has extended the deadline for HSRP implementation five times already, underscoring the challenges in ensuring compliance. Officials have assured that further decisions will be made after the December 31 deadline, based on the High Court's guidance.

The RTO has clarified that no strict action will be taken against vehicle owners until the court issues a final order. Instead, the focus will be on creating awareness and encouraging voluntary compliance.



This pause in enforcement comes as a relief to motorists who were concerned about penalties. It also highlights the need for improved communication and outreach by the Transport Department to ensure widespread implementation of HSRP in the state.

Motorists are now advised to utilize the time until December 31 to install HSRP number plates and avoid any last-minute rush or potential legal complications after the deadline.

