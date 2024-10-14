Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected

    A civil court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the bail pleas of actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    A civil court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the bail petition of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court, however, granted bail to another accused Deepak in the case.

    According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.

    In September, Bengaluru police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet containing 3,991 pages against 17 individuals involved in the case, which includes Darshan and Gowda.

    Darshan is currently lodged in Ballary jail, having been transferred there after photos emerged showing him receiving preferential treatment in Bengaluru central prison. He is facing three FIRs related to the murder case.

    Criminal lawyer CV Nagesh, representing Darshan had argued that there was an intentional delay in conducting Renukaswamy's post-mortem and in recording witness statements.

    Three other individuals who were initially arrested in connection with the case have been granted conditional bail, and murder charges against them have been dropped.

    After Renukaswamy's body was discovered on June 9, postmortem had revealed disturbing details, including multiple bruises, a missing ear, and ruptured testicles. It concluded that Renukaswamy died from "shock and hemorrhage due to multiple blunt injuries," likely inflicted with wooden clubs. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the others were arrested two days after the body was found.

