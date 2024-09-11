Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government considers cancelling over 20 lakh BPL cards; Here’s why

    The Karnataka government plans to cancel over 20 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to streamline food benefits and address a surplus. With more cards issued than mandated by the National Food Security Act, a private survey will identify ineligible beneficiaries, aiming for accurate resource allocation.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    The Karnataka government is contemplating the cancellation of over 20 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards in the state. This move aims to streamline the distribution of food benefits and address the surplus of cards identified in a recent review, which revealed a discrepancy beyond the requirements of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The decision underscores the government's commitment to optimizing the allocation of resources and ensuring that benefits are more accurately targeted to those in need.

    Currently, the state has issued more than 1.16 crore BPL cards, surpassing the NFSA mandate of 1.03 crore cards. With the number of beneficiaries reaching approximately 3.93 crore, the government is now focusing on addressing this excess.

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Food Minister K. H. Muniyappa is spearheading this initiative to cut down on unnecessary expenditure under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. The department has tasked a private company with conducting a survey to identify ineligible beneficiaries. This survey aims to ensure that only deserving families receive food benefits.

    Allegations have surfaced that some Antyodaya and BPL cardholders are receiving more benefits than they are entitled to. Reports indicate that many families did not receive their monthly rice allocation before the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which replaced the additional 5 kg of rice. The threat of card cancellations led to a surge in beneficiaries collecting rice, suggesting that some are receiving more than their fair share.

    'District collectors should not behave like Kings': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    The private organization hired for this task will verify the eligibility of each BPL cardholder according to the criteria set by the state government. The findings of this survey will guide the government’s actions, which are expected to align with the NFSA guidelines and focus on genuine beneficiaries.

    This move is aimed at improving the efficiency of the food distribution system and ensuring that benefits reach those who truly need them. 

