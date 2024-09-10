Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress govt mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!

    The Karnataka government plans to raise beer prices for the third time, adding Rs. 10-12 per bottle, using a new three-slab system based on alcohol content. This follows a January price hike and targets consumers to fund the state’s welfare schemes, impacting all beer brands.

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Congress government mulls price hike for 3rd time in 1.5 years!
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    The Karnataka state government, which came to power with promises of five major guarantees, claims it has fulfilled those promises. However, just one and a half years into its term, it has proposed raising liquor prices for the third time, allegedly to fund these schemes. 

    In an unwelcome surprise for alcohol consumers, beer prices are set to rise again soon. After increasing prices in January by 20% across all beer brands, the state government is now preparing for another hike, just seven months later.

    Karnataka: Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction

    On August 29, the government lowered prices for premium liquor brands, which mainly cater to wealthier consumers. However, this reduction didn’t benefit the common people, including daily wage earners and farmers. Now, the government has proposed increasing beer prices once again, further straining the pockets of the average drinker.

    According to reports, a draft has already been issued to implement the price increase, which will add an extra Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 per bottle. The government also plans to introduce a new three-slab pricing system based on the alcohol content in the beer.

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Three slabs: 

    1st slab: Beers with alcohol content up to 5%
    2nd slab: Beers with alcohol content between 5% and 6%
    3rd slab: Beers with alcohol content between 6% and 8%

    All slabs are expected to see a price hike, and an official order with the new pricing will be published soon. This move is expected to impact all beer brands sold in Karnataka, further burdening consumers as the state pushes forward with its plans to increase revenue.

