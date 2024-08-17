Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has permitted the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam case, following petitions by social activists. This decision, a significant challenge for Siddaramaiah, has sparked immediate political and legal discussions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Karnataka's Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has permitted the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land scam case. The Governor's decision has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary, presenting a significant challenge to Siddaramaiah's political career.

    The decision comes after three separate complaints were filed by social activist TJ Abraham, Mysuru-based Snehamai Krishna, and Pradeep, all of whom sought permission for prosecution in the same case. These petitions were consolidated, leading to the Governor's approval for legal action against the Chief Minister. A notification confirming this decision has been sent to the Chief Secretary’s office.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed

    According to information obtained by Asianet Suvarna News from the Chief Secretary's office, the Governor's decision has already set the wheels in motion. Snehamai Krishna, one of the petitioners, expressed her satisfaction, stating, "This is the first victory in our fight. The Governor has asked me to visit Raj Bhavan, and I will be meeting him this afternoon."

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    TJ Abraham, another petitioner, also received a call from Raj Bhavan. "I have already left Madikeri and am on my way to meet the Governor. The legal battle ahead is going to be long and challenging," he commented.

    The Chief Minister had reportedly anticipated this move from the Governor. Sources indicate that CM Siddaramaiah, who attended a tea party at Raj Bhavan on August 15, received a tip-off that prosecution permission might be granted. In response, Siddaramaiah consulted his legal advisor, Ponnanna, late into the night. Following the Governor's decision, Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, and Byrathi Suresh rushed to the CM's residence for further discussions.

