Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru's Special Court, alleging misuse of power in the MUDA scam involving 14 sites. The court has accepted the complaint and adjourned the hearing. Siddaramaiah has dismissed the claims as false.

A private complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Special Court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru. The complaint, lodged by social activist Snehamai Krishna, alleges that Siddaramaiah has misused his power to acquire 14 sites under the Mysore Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The Special Court has accepted the complaint and adjourned the hearing to Friday. The complaint accuses Siddaramaiah, along with his wife BM Parvathi, Bhava Maiduna Mallikarjuna Swamy, J. Devaraju, and others, of being involved in the scam. Krishna has requested that an independent investigation agency, not affiliated with the government, be appointed to investigate the allegations.



Despite the filing of the complaint, no approval has yet been obtained from the governor for prosecution. An application seeking sanction for prosecution against Siddaramaiah has been submitted to the governor, and the decision is pending.

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed the claims as false. He stated, "Let them file a false case. I have the power to answer those false cases. False cases do not stop at the law. I am not afraid of all this."

