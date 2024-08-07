SBI to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on August 07

Business
Tata Power's earnings fell 0.2% to Rs 970.9 crore from Rs 972.5 crore, while revenue grew 13.7% to Rs 17,293.6 crore from Rs 15,213.3 crore.
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty will be named Chairman for a three-year tenure beginning August 28, with Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh taking on the job of Managing Director.
Lupin's earnings increased 77.2 percent to Rs 801.3 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 452.3 crore the previous year (Q1FY24).
Cummins India reported a 33% increase in profit to Rs 419.8 crore from Rs 315.7 crore, while revenue increased by 4.3% to Rs 2,304.2 crore from Rs 2,208.7 crore.
Linde India reported a 13.8% increase in profit to Rs 113.7 crore from Rs 99.88 crore, although revenue declined by 9.4% to Rs 653.2 crore from Rs 721 crore.
Bata India had a 62.8% increase in profit to Rs 174 crore from Rs 106.9 crore, but revenue declined by 1.4% to Rs 944.6 crore from Rs 958.1 crore.
Gujarat Gas reported a 19.5% decrease in profit to Rs 329.8 crore from Rs 409.5 crore, while sales increased 7.6% to Rs 4,450.3 crore from Rs 4,134.2 crore.