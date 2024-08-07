Business

SBI to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on August 07

Tata Power

Tata Power's earnings fell 0.2% to Rs 970.9 crore from Rs 972.5 crore, while revenue grew 13.7% to Rs 17,293.6 crore from Rs 15,213.3 crore. 

SBI

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty will be named Chairman for a three-year tenure beginning August 28, with Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh taking on the job of Managing Director.

Lupin

Lupin's earnings increased 77.2 percent to Rs 801.3 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 452.3 crore the previous year (Q1FY24). 

Cummins India

Cummins India reported a 33% increase in profit to Rs 419.8 crore from Rs 315.7 crore, while revenue increased by 4.3% to Rs 2,304.2 crore from Rs 2,208.7 crore. 

Linde India

Linde India reported a 13.8% increase in profit to Rs 113.7 crore from Rs 99.88 crore, although revenue declined by 9.4% to Rs 653.2 crore from Rs 721 crore.

Bata India

Bata India had a 62.8% increase in profit to Rs 174 crore from Rs 106.9 crore, but revenue declined by 1.4% to Rs 944.6 crore from Rs 958.1 crore.

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas reported a 19.5% decrease in profit to Rs 329.8 crore from Rs 409.5 crore, while sales increased 7.6% to Rs 4,450.3 crore from Rs 4,134.2 crore.

