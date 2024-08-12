Business

ICICI to HDFC Bank: Which home loan interest rate is best?

Navigating the home loan market can be difficult, especially since interest rates can fluctuate and drastically impact your long-term financial objectives.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rates

SBI regular home loan is 9.15% - 9.65%, tribal plus is 9.25% - 9.75%, realty home loan is 9.45% - 9.85%, and commercial real estate (CRE) home loan is 9.35% - 9.85%

PNB Home Loan Interest Rates

PNB Housing gives 30-year housing loans to customers up to 70 years, sanctioning and financing up to 90% of the home's worth. Its interest rate ranges between 8.50% and 11.45%.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

ICICI Bank offers customized home loan interest rates based on your credit score. These rates calculate the interest rate guaranteeing fair and customized lending.

HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

HDFC Bank offers home finance interest rates beginning at 8.60% per annum. These rates apply to home loans, balance transfer loans, house renovation loans, and home extension loans

