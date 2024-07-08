Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

In Kamadalu village, Devadurga taluk, Karnataka, villagers killed a leopard after it attacked farmers, despite prior complaints to forest officials. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre ordered an investigation into possible negligence by the forest staff. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated, has drawn significant outrage from animal lovers.

The Karnataka government has taken the killing of a leopard in Kamadalu village of Devadurga taluk seriously, ordering an investigation into the incident that occurred in the presence of forest guards.

Despite repeated complaints from villagers about a leopard causing trouble, the animal was not captured, leading to its tragic death. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre has initiated an inquiry into allegations of negligence by the forest staff.



What was the incident?

The incident began when villagers spotted a leopard in the hills of Kamadalu village in Devadurga taluk, Raichur district. They immediately informed the forest department about the sighting. However, villagers accused the forest officials of neglecting to capture the leopard.



The situation escalated when the leopard attacked three farmers working in the fields, causing serious injuries. This prompted thousands of people from surrounding villages to climb the hill to catch the leopard themselves.

When the leopard was finally seen, the angry villagers attacked it with stones and hammers, killing it in front of forest guards and police. They then threw the leopard's body into an ambulance. A video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage among animal lovers.

