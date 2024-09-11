Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Tens of CMs emerging in Karnataka': Former CM Jagadish Shettar

    Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar commented on ongoing speculation about changing Karnataka's leadership, sarcastically suggesting many "chief ministers" are emerging within Congress. He criticized the state government for scandals and predicted the Congress party’s downfall, attributing it to internal errors rather than external interventions.

    Karnataka former CM Jagadish Shettar reacts to potential CM change in state vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    "There are tens of CMs emerging in Karnataka right now," quipped former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar, reflecting on the ongoing speculation about a potential change in the state's leadership. In a candid statement on Tuesday, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar commented on the persistent speculation regarding a change in Karnataka's leadership. Speaking to reporters in the city, Shettar remarked, "Ever since the Congress government came into power, discussions about replacing the chief minister have been widespread. What was once an internal matter is now openly discussed."

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt

    Shettar said that while the ministers openly support current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, there is significant behind-the-scenes discussion about a potential change. "There are tens of chief ministers born in Congress," he mockingly stated.

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Turning to other issues, Shettar criticized the state government, accusing it of being entangled in scandals related to the MUDA and Valmiki Corporations. He predicted a bleak future for the Congress party in Karnataka, stating, "The Congress party will face destruction in the state. The government will likely collapse due to its own mistakes. We don't need to orchestrate an 'Operation Lotus' for this to happen."

    Addressing concerns about the financial status of the Belagavi Municipal Corporation, Shettar said, "I alone cannot resolve the corporation's financial issues. It requires collective discussion and decision-making. The problem stems from the negligence of the authorities. If officials are not held accountable, such problems will persist."

