Five people died in a tragic collision between an SUV and a private bus near Managuli in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. Four SUV passengers and one bus passenger died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Vijayapura: Five people lost their lives after a SUV collided with a private bus near Managuli, in Karnataka's Vijayapura, police said on Wednesday.

According to Managuli Police, four people travelling by SUV and one person in the bus died on the spot in the collision.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. Police has registered a case relating to the incident.

Further details awaited.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, at least four people lost their lives and around 17 others were injured in a collision between a cement-loaded truck and a bus under the Parigi police station limits in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

The mishap occurred around 1:45 am on Monday when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, rammed into the truck.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, said ,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)."