Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for re-development of 554 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

    During the event, PM Modi highlighted the commencement of more than 2,000 railway-related projects, setting the stage for the third term of the government starting in June. The scale and speed of the initiated work have garnered surprise and admiration.

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for re-development of 554 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 26) marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The focus of this initiative is to enhance facilities by incorporating rooftop plazas and city centers at these stations.

    The virtual event, spanning over 2,000 railway stations and function sites, also saw the inauguration of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across various states.

    Sandeshkhali row: 'Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested,' says Calcutta HC amid row over harassment allegations

    During the event, PM Modi highlighted the commencement of more than 2,000 railway-related projects, setting the stage for the third term of the government starting in June. The scale and speed of the initiated work have garnered surprise and admiration.

    Additionally, the prime minister inaugurated the redeveloped Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, an undertaking that incurred an approximate cost of Rs 385 crores. The redesigned station expects future passenger footfall with segregated arrival and departure facilities, central air-conditioning, modern amenities, and ample parking space in upper and lower basements.

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites (WATCH)

    The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, are poised for redevelopment with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 19,000 crores. Positioned as 'city centers,' these stations will serve as integrated hubs for both sides of a city, offering modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, contemporary facades, kids' play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandeshkhali row: Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested, says Calcutta High Court amid row over harassment allegations AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: 'Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested,' says Calcutta HC amid row over harassment allegations

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing 'drink and drive' case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe vkp

    Bengaluru cop allegedly threatens woman of filing ‘drink and drive’ case, demands Rs 15,000 bribe

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites WATCH AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites (WATCH)

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt snt

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt

    Goods train with 53 wagons runs driverless for at 90 kmph over 80km!

    Goods train with 53 wagons runs driverless for at 90 kmph over 80km! (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date RKK

    'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date

    India 17th home series win Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era snt

    India's 17th home series win: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era

    Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Top quotes of freedom fighter anr

    Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Top quotes of freedom fighter

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel lead India to 5-wicket win over England in Ranchi, clinch series 3-1 osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel lead India to 5-wicket win over England in Ranchi, clinch series 3-1

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon