PM Modi lays foundation stone for re-development of 554 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

During the event, PM Modi highlighted the commencement of more than 2,000 railway-related projects, setting the stage for the third term of the government starting in June. The scale and speed of the initiated work have garnered surprise and admiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 26) marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The focus of this initiative is to enhance facilities by incorporating rooftop plazas and city centers at these stations.

The virtual event, spanning over 2,000 railway stations and function sites, also saw the inauguration of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across various states.

Additionally, the prime minister inaugurated the redeveloped Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, an undertaking that incurred an approximate cost of Rs 385 crores. The redesigned station expects future passenger footfall with segregated arrival and departure facilities, central air-conditioning, modern amenities, and ample parking space in upper and lower basements.

The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, are poised for redevelopment with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 19,000 crores. Positioned as 'city centers,' these stations will serve as integrated hubs for both sides of a city, offering modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, landscaping, inter-modal connectivity, contemporary facades, kids' play areas, kiosks, and food courts.