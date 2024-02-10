India News

Amrit Bharat Station scheme: 1318 railway stations to be redeveloped

Over 1000 stations to be revamped

Ministry of Railways launched the ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’ for the development of Stations on Indian Railways. 1318 number of stations have been identified for the same.

Three stations developed

Rani Kamlapati Station of West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital Station of Western Railway & Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of South Western Railway have been developed.

Improve amenities at stations

It aims to improve amenities like station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi and executive lounges.

Other amenities

Kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc.

Multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity.

