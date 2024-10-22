'Prajwal Revanna is not eligible for bail': Karnataka HC rejects 3 bail pleas

The Karnataka High Court dismissed one bail and two anticipatory bail pleas by former MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in multiple rape and sexual assault cases. The court found his actions disturbing to society and ruled him ineligible for bail, leaving him to approach the Supreme Court.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed one bail and two anticipatory bail petitions filed by former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in a series of rape and sexual assault cases.

Four separate FIRs have been lodged against Prajwal, involving allegations of rape, sexual assault, insulting a woman's dignity, and making threats to her life. In response to three of these cases, Prajwal had approached the High Court with one regular bail and two anticipatory bail applications.



Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, rejected all three petitions. The court observed that the actions of the accused, as described in the petitions, indicated a loss of self-control and lascivious behaviour, which were deeply disturbing to society. The judge remarked that such actions "send chills down the spine of a healthy society" and ruled that Prajwal was not eligible for bail.



As a result of the High Court’s decision, Prajwal Revanna must now approach the Supreme Court if he wishes to challenge the order and seek bail.

The allegations against Prajwal stem from a complaint filed by a domestic worker at the Holenarasipur police station, accusing him of rape. The case has garnered widespread attention, with multiple FIRs highlighting the severity of the charges against him.

