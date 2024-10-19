'Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticized the Karnataka government for alleged favouritism towards Muslims, demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation. He condemned land claims by Muslims, warned of division in the country, and criticized historical figures like Tipu Sultan, blaming Gandhi and Nehru for India's decline.

Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticized the Karnataka government, alleging that it is heavily biased toward Muslims. Addressing the media on Friday in the city, Yatnal demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, claiming that the latter should have returned a disputed site linked to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's Waqf property the moment it came to light.

Yatnal expressed outrage over the state government's handling of the situation, stating that the government seems to be at the mercy of Muslims. "They are claiming 16,000 acres in Vijayapur alone and 6.5 lakh acres across Karnataka. If this continues, how much more land will be claimed across the country?" he asked.



The BJP MLA went on to claim that if such land concessions continue, "there will be two Pakistans in the country." He further criticized the demands for land and resources, suggesting that even the Vidhana Soudha and a new parliament might be asked for next.



Yatnal's comments also took a historical turn, as he referred to the Mughals as "thieves" and claimed that Afghan invaders and converts, such as Tipu Sultan and Adil Shahi, had no place in India's history. He remarked, "Our history is rooted in figures like Lord Rama and the Pandavas, not in those who forced conversions."

He further accused figures like Tipu Sultan, Adil Shahi, and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of being a part of the legacy of forced conversions in India. Yatnal concluded his comments by blaming leaders like Gandhi and Nehru for the current state of the country, alleging that their policies contributed to its downfall.

