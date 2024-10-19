Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticized the Karnataka government for alleged favouritism towards Muslims, demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation. He condemned land claims by Muslims, warned of division in the country, and criticized historical figures like Tipu Sultan, blaming Gandhi and Nehru for India's decline.

    Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticized the Karnataka government, alleging that it is heavily biased toward Muslims. Addressing the media on Friday in the city, Yatnal demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, claiming that the latter should have returned a disputed site linked to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's Waqf property the moment it came to light.

    Yatnal expressed outrage over the state government's handling of the situation, stating that the government seems to be at the mercy of Muslims. "They are claiming 16,000 acres in Vijayapur alone and 6.5 lakh acres across Karnataka. If this continues, how much more land will be claimed across the country?" he asked.

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    The BJP MLA went on to claim that if such land concessions continue, "there will be two Pakistans in the country." He further criticized the demands for land and resources, suggesting that even the Vidhana Soudha and a new parliament might be asked for next.

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal's sugar factory to shut down over environmental violations

    Yatnal's comments also took a historical turn, as he referred to the Mughals as "thieves" and claimed that Afghan invaders and converts, such as Tipu Sultan and Adil Shahi, had no place in India's history. He remarked, "Our history is rooted in figures like Lord Rama and the Pandavas, not in those who forced conversions."

    He further accused figures like Tipu Sultan, Adil Shahi, and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of being a part of the legacy of forced conversions in India. Yatnal concluded his comments by blaming leaders like Gandhi and Nehru for the current state of the country, alleging that their policies contributed to its downfall.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Karnataka 43 year old man killed in Mysuru locals suspect witchcraft Complaint filed vkp

    Karnataka: 43-year-old man found dead in Mysuru, locals suspect witchcraft; Complaint filed

    HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM DK Shivakumar over mismanagement of rainfall in Bengaluru vkp

    'DK Shivakumar destroyed lakes built by Kempegowda in B'luru for money': HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds High Court decision granting bail in kidnapping case vkp

    Relief for Bhavani Revanna as Supreme Court upholds HC's decision, granting bail in kidnapping case

    Karnataka Education minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies no board exams for classes 5 8 and 9th vkp

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa clarifies, 'No board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9'

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon