Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis

Amid Karnataka's severe drought affecting 223 taluks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to use his influence with PM Narendra Modi to push for the Mekedatu project's approval. Criticizing the central government for insufficient support and highlighting BJP's unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement.

In a direct appeal amid the ongoing drought crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to leverage his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure approval for the Mekedatu project. The state is grappling with a severe drought, affecting 223 taluks, and the lack of central relief funds have intensified the crisis.

During his campaign tours in Belur, Sakaleshpur, and Doddaballapur, Deve Gowda highlighted his enduring ties with Modi, a point Siddaramaiah seized to underscore the urgent need for central intervention in the water crisis. The Chief Minister pointed out the disparity in attention given to the state's needs, criticizing the Central Government for not releasing funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.



Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP and Modi for unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement, particularly highlighting the lack of action during the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspected corruption involved. An investigation into the alleged COVID scam is currently underway, with Siddaramaiah asserting that those responsible will be held accountable once the investigation concludes.



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking at a campaign meeting for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel in Sakaleshpur, made bold claims about the longevity and stability of their government, stating, "Ours is not a 4-year government, but a 10-year government." He reassured supporters that the Congress party's commitments would continue post-election.

BJP state president Vijayendra hinted that guarantees might cease post-elections, which Siddaramaiah contested by affirming the ongoing commitment of the Congress government. Amidst these promises, Deve Gowda, despite his claims of being a farmers' leader, along with his grandson MP Prajwal Revanna, has remained silent on the water scarcity issue, drawing further criticism from the Chief Minister.