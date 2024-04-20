Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis

    Amid Karnataka's severe drought affecting 223 taluks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to use his influence with PM Narendra Modi to push for the Mekedatu project's approval. Criticizing the central government for insufficient support and highlighting BJP's unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement.

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    In a direct appeal amid the ongoing drought crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to leverage his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure approval for the Mekedatu project. The state is grappling with a severe drought, affecting 223 taluks, and the lack of central relief funds have intensified the crisis.

    During his campaign tours in Belur, Sakaleshpur, and Doddaballapur, Deve Gowda highlighted his enduring ties with Modi, a point Siddaramaiah seized to underscore the urgent need for central intervention in the water crisis. The Chief Minister pointed out the disparity in attention given to the state's needs, criticizing the Central Government for not releasing funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM promises immediate approval of Mekedatu project after Congress' win

    Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP and Modi for unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement, particularly highlighting the lack of action during the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspected corruption involved. An investigation into the alleged COVID scam is currently underway, with Siddaramaiah asserting that those responsible will be held accountable once the investigation concludes.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking at a campaign meeting for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel in Sakaleshpur, made bold claims about the longevity and stability of their government, stating, "Ours is not a 4-year government, but a 10-year government." He reassured supporters that the Congress party's commitments would continue post-election.

    BJP state president Vijayendra hinted that guarantees might cease post-elections, which Siddaramaiah contested by affirming the ongoing commitment of the Congress government. Amidst these promises, Deve Gowda, despite his claims of being a farmers' leader, along with his grandson MP Prajwal Revanna, has remained silent on the water scarcity issue, drawing further criticism from the Chief Minister.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: BJP and Congress clash over allegation of appeasement politics vkp

    Hubli corporator’s daughter murder case: BJP and Congress clash over allegation of appeasement politics

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH)

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway vkp

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed

    Recent Stories

    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: BJP and Congress clash over allegation of appeasement politics vkp

    Hubli corporator’s daughter murder case: BJP and Congress clash over allegation of appeasement politics

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured,' says JP Nadda in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured,' says JP Nadda in Trivandrum

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer ATG

    7 effective strategies to protect yourself from extreme heat waves THIS Summer

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes? RKK

    What's in the name: Can we use 'Meat Masala' in vegetarian dishes?

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants halt Chennai Super Kings' winning streak with convincing 8-wicket victory osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants halt Chennai Super Kings' winning streak with convincing 8-wicket victory

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon