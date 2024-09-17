Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor

    BJP MLA Munirathna from Rajarajeshwari Nagar was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being accused of caste abuse and death threats against a contractor. The court deferred his bail plea and extended custody until September 30. Munirathna is also a film producer.

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    In a case involving caste abuse and death threats, BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The Vyalikaval police presented Munirathna in court on Tuesday after the end of his police custody, following his arrest.

    Munirathna was arrested in connection with accusations of using caste-based insults and threatening a contractor's life. During the court proceedings, the police requested an extension of his custody for further investigation. However, Munirathna's legal team submitted a bail application and sought permission to argue the case. The court deferred the bail hearing and ordered Munirathna to be remanded in judicial custody until September 30.

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna detained by police near Kolar for threatening contractor

    Munirathna, who is also known for producing the Kannada film "Kurukshetra," has faced various legal challenges. The movie, based on the Mahabharata, featured actor Darshan as the character Duryodhana. Interestingly, actor Darshan was also recently jailed in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Now, Munirathna, who produced the film, finds himself in a similar situation, facing jail time in connection with his alleged threats and caste abuse against the contractor.

    Karnataka: MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi accuses DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh of orchestrating MLA Munirathna arrest

