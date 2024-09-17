Karnataka: MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi accuses DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh of orchestrating MLA Munirathna arrest

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi has accused Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and others of orchestrating MLA Munirathna's arrest, claiming a controversial CD led to it. He calls for an independent probe, criticizes Congress, and opposes Vijayendra’s party leadership, urging a collective approach for better results.

Gokak MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi has accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his brother DK Suresh, and Kusuma of being behind the arrest of MLA Munirathna. Jarakiholi claimed that it is CD Shivu, DK Shivakumar, who should be held responsible for the incident. He alleged that a CD containing incriminating evidence against those opposing Munirathna had been released, leading to his imprisonment.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jarakiholi criticized the Congress party, asserting that they were responsible for targeting him first, followed by Deve Gowda’s family, and now Munirathna. He stated, "I have faced severe challenges, and it's no surprise that the Congress party's CDs with controversial content may soon surface. They have a lot more CDs to reveal. This is not a positive development for politics."



Jarakiholi called for a thorough investigation into Munirathna's case and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to oversee an independent probe. He also questioned the appropriateness of party members speaking out against Munirathna, specifically targeting MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, whom he believes should not be criticizing Munirathna.

In a separate statement, Jarakiholi expressed his opposition to Vijayendra's appointment as the party president, accusing him of being the source of corruption within the party. He criticized Vijayendra’s understanding of the party’s ideology and advocated for a collective leadership approach, emphasizing that a single person should not hold the party's responsibility. "If we adopt collective leadership, we can secure more than 136 seats," Jarakiholi claimed.

Regarding previous allegations against Yeddyurappa related to the Muda scam, Jarakiholi urged for similar consideration of the Valmiki Corporation money embezzlement case, which he described as a larger scandal. He announced plans to march to Bellary against this issue, pending approval from the High Command.



Jarakiholi also highlighted the perceived failures of the state's legal system, noting an increase in terrorism and communal riots. He criticized the Congress party, attributing its success to the BJP's reduced seat count nationally and stressed that only Prime Minister Modi could protect Hindus.

Looking ahead, Jarakiholi expressed his commitment to advancing the BJP's agenda in the constituencies of Athani, Kagawad, and Kudachi, aiming for victories in upcoming local elections. He assured that strategic plans are in place for these efforts.

