Karnataka: Bee attack disrupts students returning from International Day of Democracy event in Gadag

The bee attack took place as the students made their way back after the event. Panic ensued as the swarm descended upon them, causing students to scatter in various directions. Some sought refuge in nearby fields, while others took cover under blankets in a bid to escape the relentless stings.

In a startling incident on Sunday (September 15), students were attacked by a swarm of bees while returning home from a human chain event organised to celebrate International Day of Democracy in Balehosur village, Lakshmeshwar taluk. The event, which aimed to promote democratic values, saw participants form a 61-kilometer-long chain stretching from Balehosur village through Mundargi to Alavandi in Koppal district.

The sudden and intense attack left over 15 individuals, including students and teachers from the Government Primary School in Shigli village, Lakshmeshwar taluk, with bee stings. Notable among the injured were teachers Saraswati Gudisagar and Saroja Dindur.

In a commendable response, Shirahatti BJP MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani, who was present at the scene, took swift action. He personally shifted the injured to the hospital in his car and provided immediate medical assistance to the affected teachers.

