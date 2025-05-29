Karnataka approved 63 projects worth ₹1,741.60 crore in four districts, creating 12,500 jobs. Separately, the state cleared investment proposals totalling ₹15,441 crore, generating over 3,900 jobs.

Bengaluru: The 153rd State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting has approved 63 projects with a total investment of ₹1,741.60 crore across four districts in Karnataka. Chaired by Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday, the committee gave the green light to projects in Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Bangalore Rural districts. These projects are expected to generate around 12,500 jobs.

Of the 63 approved projects, 60 involve setting up state-of-the-art feed plants, prefabricated modular product units, bus body manufacturing units, and aerospace and defence-related electronics and spare parts manufacturing units. Additionally, three projects involving further capital investment were also approved.

Key projects include

A modern feed plant worth ₹125.88 crore in Moodbidri taluk, Dakshina Kannada.

A prefabricated modular product unit worth ₹97.52 crore in Devanahalli, Bangalore Rural.

A transformer radiator manufacturing unit worth ₹91.2 crore in Hirehalli, Tumakuru.

The committee sanctioned seven large and medium-scale projects with investments exceeding ₹50 crore, 53 projects in the ₹15–50 crore range, and three projects with additional capital investments totalling ₹41.20 crore.

Senior officials present included Dr Selvakumar (Principal Secretary, Department of Industries), Gunjan Krishna (Commissioner, Department of Industries), and Dr N Mahesh (CEO, KIADB).

₹15,441 crore investment proposals cleared

In a separate meeting, the 65th State High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved investment proposals worth ₹15,441.17 crore on Wednesday. Held at the committee room in Vidhana Soudha, the meeting cleared four new proposals and two additional investment proposals.

Major approvals include

₹2,406 crore investment by Shree Cement Ltd., expected to create 300 jobs.

₹3,020 crore investment by Dalmia (Bharat) Ltd., projected to generate 570 jobs.

₹5,495 crore investment by MV Energy Company, likely to create 2,508 jobs.

These three proposals alone account for ₹13,921 crore in capital investment and 3,948 jobs. With the inclusion of additional investment proposals, the total approved investment reaches ₹15,441 crore.

Prominent attendees included ministers MB Patil, Cheluvarayaswamy, and Priyank Kharge; Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister LK Ateeq; and senior officials from the Department of Commerce and Industries.