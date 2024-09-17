Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '14-lane Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway work to begin in 6 months': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a 14-lane expressway between Mumbai and Bengaluru to reduce traffic. However, an NHAI official clarified that no such project exists, and the focus remains on improving the current highway. Plans for a new Bengaluru-Pune highway are being prepared.

    14 lane Mumbai Bengaluru expressway work to begin in 6 months says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    In a major development aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the existing Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the construction of a new 14-lane expressway between the two cities. Speaking at an event, he revealed that the tender process has already started, and the project is expected to commence within the next six months.

    Gadkari said, "This new expressway will begin at Mumbai's Atal Bridge and pass through the Pune Ring Road, as well as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will replace the existing road, significantly easing traffic. Once completed, around 50% of the vehicles currently using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be diverted to the new expressway."

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    He emphasized that the tender process for this massive project is already underway, and the groundwork will likely start soon.

    However, there are conflicting reports regarding the proposed expressway. Vilas P. Brahmankar, an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), clarified that there is no current proposal for a 14-lane highway specifically connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. He said, "We are focused on resolving the ongoing issues on the current national highway. Additionally, a new national highway between Bengaluru and Pune is in the planning stages, with a detailed project report being prepared."

    Bengaluru: AI cameras issuing wrongful fines despite wearing seatbelts? Read this

    He added that while the exact route of the proposed new road is yet to be finalized, there is no formal plan to build a 14-lane highway between Bengaluru and Mumbai at this stage. "For now, our priority is addressing the existing problems on the highways," he stated.

    There remains uncertainty over which route the new 14-lane expressway, as mentioned by Gadkari, will take. Currently, two primary routes connect Bengaluru and Mumbai. One is the Bengaluru-Hubli-Belagavi-Pune-Mumbai route via NH 48, which is 986 km long. The other route passes through Bengaluru, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Vijaynagar, and Bagalkote, covering about 900 km before joining Maharashtra.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18: Here's why AJR

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

    Kerala: 38-year-old man under observation for suspected Mpox symptoms in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 38-year-old man under observation for suspected Mpox symptoms in Malappuram

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical college's biosafety level-3 lab still incomplete despite repeated Nipah outbreaks anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical college's biosafety level-3 lab still incomplete despite repeated Nipah outbreaks

    Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed' AJR

    'Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed'

    PM Modi turns 74: Top BJP leaders extend warm wishes, highlight his vision for India AJR

    PM Modi turns 74: Top BJP leaders extend warm wishes, highlight his vision for India

    Recent Stories

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18: Here's why AJR

    No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

    How PM Modi stays fit at 74: His top fitness and diet secrets NTI

    How PM Modi stays fit at 74: His top fitness and diet secrets

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 17: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 17: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 17: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 17: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon