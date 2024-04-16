Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more

Dwarakish, the esteemed Sandalwood actor, passed away at 81 after battling illness. Born in 1942, he transitioned from business to acting, starring in "Veera Sankalpa." "Apthamithra" revived his career in 2004. Known for comedic and supporting roles, his legacy includes iconic films like "Guru Shishyaru." His mortal remains will be at his residence for fans to pay respects.

Dwarakish, the Veteran Sandalwood actor, has passed away at the age of 81 after battling a prolonged illness. Commencing his journey in the Kannada film industry with the movie "Veera Sankalpa" in 1964, he adorned numerous roles as an actor, comedian, and supporting actor throughout his illustrious career. Family sources have disclosed that his mortal remains will be kept at the residence near Parappa's Agrahara, with arrangements being made for fans to bid their final farewells.

Early life and family background

Born on August 19, 1942, in Hunsur, Dwarakish, also known as Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, emerged as a towering figure in the Kannada cinema industry. His parents, Shri Bungle Shama Rao and Smt. Jayamma provided the nurturing ground for his eventual ascent. Raised in Ittigegud, Mysore, Dwarakish received his early education from Sharada Vilas and Banumaiah's school. His academic journey culminated with a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from CPC Polytechnic.

While Dwarakish initially launched into the automotive spare parts business with his brother, his passion for acting steamed beneath the surface. The charm of cinema beckoned, fueled by a relentless desire to grace the silver screen. Despite running a successful business, Dwarakish harboured dreams of acting, frequently seeking opportunities from his maternal uncle, the renowned cinema director Hunusur Krishnamurthy.

In 1963, at the age of 21, Dwarakish made the pivotal decision to change from business to acting, with "Veera Sankalpa". At the tender age of 24, he transitioned into film production, co-producing "Mamatheya Bandhana." On April 26, 1967, Dwarakish tied the knot with Smt. Ambuja laid the foundation for a personal life.



How ‘Apthamitra’ changed the face of Sandalwood

The turning point in Dwarakish's career came with the release of "Apthamithra" in 2004. Directed by P Vasu, the film not only restored Dwarakish's career but also etched its name in the annals of Kannada cinema history. True to its name, "Apthamithra" proved to be a friend in need, rescuing Dwarakish from the financial woes incurred by previous ventures.

The film's unprecedented success at the box office not only cleared Dwarakish's debts but also heralded the triumphant return of the acclaimed duo of Vishnuvardhan and Dwarakish. Additionally, "Apthamithra" holds the distinction of being the late Soundarya's final cinematic outing.

‘Apthamitra’ broke records

"Apthamithra" shattered records in the Kannada film industry, carving out its place in cinematic folklore. It became the first Kannada movie to celebrate a one-year screening milestone in two theatres: Santosh in Bengaluru and Ranajith in Mysore. Furthermore, it achieved the remarkable feat of completing one year of screening with four daily shows, a testament to its enduring popularity. "Apthamithra" swept the 52nd Filmfare Awards, clinching every accolade bestowed upon a Kannada-language film.

His other films include 'Dance Raja Dance,' 'Shruti,' 'Shruti Hakida Hejje,' 'Rayaru Bandaru Maavana Manege,' 'Kalla Kulla,' 'Khiladilu,' 'Singapuradalli Raja Kulla,' 'Kittu Puttu,' 'Janma Rahasya,' 'Mankuthimma,' 'Galate Samsara,' 'Prachanda Kulla,' and 'Preeti Madu Tamashe Nodu.' Among these, his performance in "Guru Shishyaru" particularly resonates with Kannada film enthusiasts, with memorable scenes that continue to evoke laughter.