Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH)

Kannada activists disrupted a Telugu Desam Party event in Bengaluru, demanding banners include Kannada text. They criticized the exclusion of the local language, sparking a heated debate on inclusivity and language rights. Reactions were divided, with some supporting the activists, while others opposed their interference.

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, Kannada activists interrupted a cultural event organized by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in KR Puram, demanding the removal of banners that lacked Kannada text. The event, a celebration called ‘Sankranti Sambaralu,’ was aimed at the Telugu-speaking community. However, tensions arose when a group of local activists confronted the organizers over the absence of Kannada on the banners.

The activists expressed their concerns, asking how an event held in an open ground in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, could ignore the local language. They criticized the organizers for not including Kannada, accusing them of showing disrespect to the regional language. This sparked a heated exchange between the activists and the event organizers, with the former demanding greater consideration for Kannada in public spaces.



A viral video capturing the scene showed the group of activists questioning the TDP’s use of banners written only in Telugu, as they called for a more inclusive approach that embraced the language of Karnataka. The activists argued that the banners should at least feature Kannada text to reflect the cultural and linguistic diversity of the city.

The incident has sparked a renewed debate on the importance of respecting local languages and promoting inclusivity in Bengaluru, a city known for its cultural diversity. Similar confrontations have occurred in the past, with Kannada activists urging businesses, organizations, and events to prioritize the use of Kannada, especially in public spaces.

Social media reactions to the incident were mixed. Some people backed the activists, saying local TDP workers should explain why the event was held without including Kannada. One user wrote, "Local TDP workers should explain why they didn't include Kannada and share the purpose of their services in Karnataka."



On the other hand, some users criticized the activists' interference, labelling it unnecessary and disrespectful. A comment read, “That’s a private event. What does it have to do with you? Day by day, you're degrading yourself. Karnataka and Kannada have a great heritage. Don't spoil that with cheap actions.”

Other users raised concerns about the implications of such disruptions. One user questioned, “It’s a private program. What's the problem? Do non-Kannadigas not have the right to celebrate events like marriages or festivals in Karnataka? You're becoming more violent by the day. One day, you will regret these actions.”

