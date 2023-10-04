Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IT raids in Bengaluru since early morning, tax sleuths at 15 locations

    Over 15 locations in Bengaluru, including Vijayanagar, BTM, Hulimavu, Sadashivnagar, and Sanky Tank, were simultaneously raided by a team of more than 15 IT officials from Chennai and Delhi. The raids targeted private companies, owners, and gold traders suspected of tax evasion, including Naveen Kumar, Dr. Sandhya Patil, Gajaraja Jewellers, and Ganesh Jewellery.
     

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    In a major operation, over 15 locations across Bengaluru, including Vijayanagar, BTM, Hulimavu, Sadashivnagar, and Sanky Tank, were simultaneously raided by a team of more than 15 IT officials. The raids, conducted by IT officials from Chennai and Delhi, target private companies, their owners, and gold traders suspected of tax evasion.

    One of the raids took place at the residence of Naveen Kumar in Shantinagar, who is alleged to be involved in tax evasion through his various businesses in Bengaluru, including a chicken farm in Ramanagar and an office in Shantinagar.

    Bengaluru Traffic Police detain rider with 99 traffic violations, Rs 56,000 pending fine

    This marks the second time Naveen's house has been raided by the IT department. The operation involved eight IT officials and CAR police, with a focus on Naveen's 100×200 luxurious bungalow in Shantinagar.

    Dr Sandhya Patil, a dentist in Prashanta Nagar, also faced an IT raid on her residence. She was later taken to her clinic in Vijayanagar by the IT team.

    Karnataka govt plans school timing shift in Bengaluru to curb traffic congestion

    Additionally, Gajaraja Jewellers on Palace Road was subjected to an IT raid, with officials arriving in two Innova cars to inspect the premises, including vehicles with license plates KA 01 AC 0734 and KA 41 B 5897.

    Another target was the residence of Ganesh Jewellery in Sadashivanagar, where approximately 15 individuals arrived in two Innova cars to scrutinize the records.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
