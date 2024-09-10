Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, predicting continuous rain for the next week. Affected districts include Bangalore, Kodagu, and Udupi, with winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 30°C. Residents should prepare for potential disruptions.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, predicting continuous rain across the state for the next seven days.

    The state of Karnataka is bracing for a week of persistent rainfall, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued a warning for heavy rain that will impact several districts starting today and extending through September 16.

    Rainfall is expected to affect many districts, including Bengaluru. Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shimoga are predicted to experience heavy downpours. Alongside the rain, winds are expected to reach speeds of 30-40 kmph in the north interior districts.

    In addition to these areas, some regions in the south interior districts may also see rainfall. Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive light to moderate rain, with Mangalore, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shimoga facing the heaviest rainfall.

    The temperature in the state is expected to range between a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C during this period. The IMD’s forecast highlights the need for residents to prepare for wet conditions and possible disruptions. 

