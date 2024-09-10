Kerala to witness heavy rainfall with lightning; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Kerala today, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts today (Sep 10).

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Kerala today, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. A severe low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal made landfall near Puri, Odisha, and is expected to move towards the Chhattisgarh region within the next 24 hours. The low-pressure trough from the Kerala coast to the Karnataka coast has weakened. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is expected across Kerala over the next week.

A yellow alert has been issued today for seven districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The forecast indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these districts. Heavy rainfall refers to a scenario where 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain is expected within 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in isolated areas of these districts over the next three hours.

The weather department has confirmed that there are no restrictions on fishing activities along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. However, in the northwestern, central-western, and southwestern Bay of Bengal, as well as along the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, there is a possibility of strong winds reaching speeds of 45 to 55 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 65 km/h. This may lead to adverse weather conditions in these regions.

