Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today

Isolated areas in Kerala could experience heavy rainfall from September 4 to 10. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Kerala due to the forecasted heavy rain.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is expected to experience a resurgence of heavy rainfall after a brief break. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rain is likely across various districts in Kerala today. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts are forecasted to receive isolated heavy showers, which means rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

In the next three hours, isolated thunderstorms with rain and strong winds of up to 40 km/h are expected in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. The IMD has also indicated the possibility of light rain in isolated areas of other districts. On Tuesday (Sep 09), a yellow alert is in place for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. As per the IMD forecast, rainfall is expected to continue across the state until Wednesday.

A deep depression is located over the central-west and western Bay of Bengal. This deep depression is moving in a northern direction towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast, and it is likely to intensify into a severe depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected to move northwest and is likely to make landfall between Puri (Odisha) and Digha (West Bengal) tonight. After landfall, it may continue its path over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Along with this, a new low-pressure system has formed along the coastal region from Kerala to northern Karnataka. As a result, the IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala over the next week. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas from September 4 to 10.

