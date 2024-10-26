High Court dismisses plea seeking seperate flag for Karnataka, rules issue out of jurisdiction

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition for a separate state flag, stating it lacks jurisdiction on national flag matters. Despite past advocacy and state approval for a design in 2018, the court ruled the issue as resolved and denied further directives.

High Court dismisses plea seeking seperate flag for Karnataka rules issue out of jurisdiction vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking directives for the state government to create a separate state flag for Karnataka. The division bench, led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria, passed this ruling after reviewing the public interest litigation filed by Belagavi-based social activist Bhimappa Gadad.

The court observed that the matter of a separate national flag is beyond its jurisdiction. The petitioner had filed the request under a misunderstanding of the court’s scope, and the bench clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the admissibility of such a petition. Advocate S. Umapathy, representing the petitioner, noted that a similar issue was raised previously when senior journalist Patil Puttappa sent a letter to the state government supporting a distinct flag for Karnataka.

Must display Kannada signboards in Karnataka, no exemptions, says High Court

In 2018, following a report by an expert committee chaired by then-Advocate General Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar, the state cabinet approved a design for a Karnataka state flag. This nine-member committee, formed by government officials and representatives from Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, included literary figures and activists. After careful consideration, they proposed a flag design featuring the Gandabherunda symbol against yellow, white, and red colours. The state cabinet approved and publicly released the design on March 8, 2018, under the leadership of the then Chief Minister, branding it as the official state flag. However, subsequent developments on the matter have stalled.

'Prajwal Revanna is not eligible for bail': Karnataka HC rejects 3 bail pleas

The petitioner argued that Karnataka, as a state within the Indian Union, should have the autonomy to adopt a state flag, citing public support for the initiative. He further noted that the lack of clear regulation has led to confusion as different flags are being hoisted across the state, causing public uncertainty.

In his appeal to the bench, the petitioner urged that only a court directive would allow the state government to move forward on this issue, and without it, public confidence in the judiciary could be affected. However, the court remained unconvinced, asserting that the petitioner had already achieved his objective of publicizing the demand for a state flag. Consequently, the application was dismissed, with the bench asserting that their judgment on the matter was final.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru job market vkp

Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Only 15% of BE graduates secure jobs, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15 vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15

BESCOM announces power outage in parts of Bengaluru on October 27: Check affected areas vkp

BESCOM announces power outage in parts of Bengaluru on October 27: Check affected areas

Bengaluru building collapse Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls reveals probe vkp

Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls, reveals probe

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon