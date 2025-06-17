Heavy rain in Karnataka's coastal and Malnad regions caused floods, landslides, and roadblocks. Two people died, rivers overflowed, temples submerged, and 350+ houses were damaged in Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

Bengaluru: Heavy monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc across six districts in Karnataka: Kodagu, coastal regions, and Malnad, claiming two more lives on Monday.

A 100-year-old woman died in Shivamogga after a wall of her house collapsed, while a biker was killed in Chikkamagaluru when a tree fell on him. In Kundapura, two bikers narrowly escaped death after their bike was swept away in floodwaters.

Major rivers including the Netravati, Kumaradhara, Tunga, Malaprabha, Sauparnika, and Sharavati are overflowing, leading to flooding in several areas.

Two deaths reported due to rain-related incidents

In NR Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, 50-year-old Anil Rosario died on the spot after a tree branch fell on him while riding near Elekallu Ghat.

In Adagadi village, Siddamma (100) died when a wall of her house collapsed due to the downpour. Two others were injured.

In Budakere village, Kundapura taluk, two bikers swam to safety after their bike was washed away by a flooded river.

The body of Sagar (28), who was swept away three days ago in a stream at Benjanapadavu in Bantwal taluk, was recovered on Monday.

Landslides disrupt roads and connectivity

A 200-foot-long, 1.5-foot-deep landslide occurred in Kundagal, Hosanagar taluk (Shivamogga district).

A landslide near Nemmaru Salmara in Sringeri forced the closure of the Mangaluru-Sringeri route (NH 169) for heavy vehicles until September 30.

Other landslide-affected areas include Sunkasale in Kalasa, Shiradi Ghat near Heggadde, Harita on the Kumta-Sirsi road, and Kadri Shivabagh in Mangaluru.

A road crack was reported near Adyapadi Bailubidin in Bajpe, with mild tremors felt in Kanyana.

Over 350 houses have been damaged across Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Flooding creates island-like situations in several villages

The Kumaradhara River has submerged the Kukke Subrahmanya bathing ghat, forcing officials to store river water in drums for devotees.

The Phalguni River overflowed, creating an island-like situation in Mogaru Kudru, Adyapadi, Bajpe—residents of 35 homes now depend on boats.

Eight families were evacuated from Halageri and Kambla Gadde in Byndoor as the Sauparnika River flooded nearby areas.

Temples affected include:

Kamalashile Brahmi Durga Parameshwari Temple (Kundapura)

Sri Brahmalingeshwara Temple (Marnakatta)

Maruti Temple (Khanapur taluk, submerged by Malaprabha River)

Kappeshankar Temple (near Sringeri, submerged by the Tunga River)

Schools shut, Jog Falls rejuvenated by heavy rain

Due to heavy rainfall, schools in eight taluks of Uttara Kannada have been declared closed as a precautionary measure. The Sharavati River recorded 138 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, revitalising the Jog Falls, which had dwindled earlier this season.