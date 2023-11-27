HC Balakrishna himself resembles British: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi reacts to Congress MLA's derogatory remark

BJP's Ramesh Jigajinagi dismisses MLA Balakrishna's comparison of BJP to the British, avoiding further discussion on the matter. He defends Modi against blame for the Pulwama attack, highlighting the surgical strike's response to terrorism. Jigajinagi sidesteps Balakrishna's comments, suggesting the MLA himself resembles the British and reaffirms commitment to party decisions. Balakrishna's controversial remarks intensify Karnataka's political tensions.

BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has responded sharply to Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna's recent statement comparing BJP members to the British. Jigajinagi dismissed the MLA's comparison, stating there was no need to delve further into the matter.

Speaking to media representatives in Vijayapura, Jigajinagi questioned why Modi should be blamed for the Pulwama attack, emphasizing that the surgical strike in Pakistan was a response to terrorists threatening Indian soldiers.



Karnataka Congress MLA insults forces, claims BJP sacrificed innocent soldiers for political gains

Refusing to engage further on Balakrishna's statements, Jigajinagi sidestepped the MLA's comments and remarked that it seemed Balakrishna himself resembled the British. He highlighted Balakrishna's previous statement regarding the potential fate of the JDS in a BJP-JDS coalition government, expressing confidence in abiding by the decisions of the party leadership.



Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists

Balakrishna's controversial remarks comparing the BJP to the British were made during an event in Tubinakere village, where he criticized the BJP's alleged strategy of forming groups, hinting at the fate of the JDS in Karnataka if it aligned with the BJP. He warned of the BJP's potential to obliterate the JDS's existence if the party failed to awaken to the current scenario.

This exchange of statements has added fuel to the ongoing political discourse in Karnataka, reflecting the tensions between the BJP and certain opposition members.