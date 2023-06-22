Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

Until June 30, residents of Bengaluru, as well as Kannadigas residing both within and outside the state, have the opportunity to submit proposals concerning the development of Bengaluru through the official website www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in. Proposals can be submitted in either Kannada or English, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all participants.

Bengaluru, which is well known for its national innovative hub, has been criticized for bad traffic and flooding, especially after rains. Hyderabad, the neighbouring state, is emerging as a lucrative tech hub. In Bengaluru local civil society organization have outspoken about the ageing Infrastructure over the years. The state government has now sought proposals for the overall development of Bengaluru.

There are seven categories in which proposals have been sought. These include agility, cleanliness, green efforts, vibrancy, health, technology, and satisfaction.

At Vikasa Soudha, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Bengaluru Urban Development DK Sivakumar unveiled the 'Brand Bengaluru Portal', which was created to solicit public input for the overall development of Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said in a statement to media, "I have already held a meeting of all party MLAs in Bengaluru. I have spoken with Bengaluru's brand advocates of all types. I place a great deal of importance on public opinion when it comes to Bengaluru's development”.

A high-density corridor for traffic control, increased metro connectivity, monorail, sub city rail, road widening, elevated road, conversion into ring road, building of tunnel roads in the city, cleanliness, garbage disposal, and sewage in the city were discussed in the gathering of legislators and officials.

He has made numerous recommendations about water management, sewage treatment and recycling, Cauvery water supply, development of slum areas, effective governance, and the suppression of corruption.

Business is conducted in Bangalore by blocking the pavement. As a result, people are walking on the road. "There will be a meeting with senior police officials who have worked for Bangalore City's Traffic Police Department. I am putting together a list of 20 officers," he said. He claimed that the Home Minister and he had a conversation about it.

There have been suggestions for building a tunnel road in Bengaluru to relieve traffic congestion. Encroachments are being removed with full authority. The eviction activities are being carried out.