    'CM Siddaramaiah should resign immediately': Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the Karnataka High Court's permission for an investigation into the MUDA land scam. The scam involves allegations of corrupt land allotments, with accusations that Siddaramaiah facilitated favouritism and misused power during his tenure.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign from his position. This demand comes in light of the Karnataka High Court granting permission for an investigation into the Chief Minister regarding the Muda land allotment case.

    During a press conference held on Tuesday, Chandrasekhar stated, "The High Court has upheld the governor's permission for prosecution. Therefore, Siddaramaiah should immediately step down from his role as Chief Minister and allow for a free and independent investigation into the serious corruption allegations against him."

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress party, alleging that it only seeks power for corrupt purposes. "The Congress comes to power with false promises. Siddaramaiah is continuing Rahul Gandhi's tradition of winning elections by making deceptive claims in the name of welfare for the poor while enriching his own family," he added.

    He also pointed out various instances of financial misappropriation under Siddaramaiah's government. "Expensive land has been allocated to Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge's trust at an undervalued price. There isn't a single Congress leader in Karnataka who is not linked to some form of corruption," Chandrasekhar claimed.

    Chandrasekhar’s statements underline the growing political tensions in Karnataka, as the investigation into the Muda land case unfolds. His demand for resignation reflects a broader call for accountability among political leaders amid ongoing allegations of corruption.

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    What was the case?

    The MUDA land scam involves allegations of corruption and irregularities in the allotment of land by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka. It is claimed that land designated for public use was improperly allocated to private individuals, often at significantly reduced prices. This has raised concerns about favouritism and misuse of power, with various political leaders and officials accused of involvement in these dubious transactions.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under scrutiny in connection with the MUDA land scam. Critics, including opposition leaders, have accused him of facilitating corrupt practices during his tenure. They allege that land was given to influential people, including close associates of politicians, undermining transparency in land deals. As a result, calls for investigations have intensified and the Karnataka High Court ruled out against CM Siddaramaiah, ordering prima facie into the land scam.

