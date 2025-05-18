Former PM HD Deve Gowda visited Tirumala on his birthday, reaffirming his dedication to public service. He vowed to attend Parliament even in a wheelchair. PM Modi extended birthday wishes, praising his wisdom and statesmanship.

Tirumala: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda visited Tirumala to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

Addressing the mediapersons, HD Deve Gowda said, “Since 1986, I have been going to Tirupati every year on May 18. Yesterday, Kupendra Reddy himself arranged a flight and took our family to Tirupati, saying I should come today for the inauguration of a 12-room guesthouse he has built.”

"Tomorrow, as Kumaraswamy has become a Union Minister, he has been allotted a residence in Delhi. The house-warming ceremony will take place tomorrow. As a party worker, I will do as much work as I possibly can. I will go to Parliament even in a wheelchair," said Deve Gowda, he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to former PM Deve Gowda.

"Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanlike approach and passion towards public service. His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said.