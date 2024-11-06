Former PM HD Deve Gowda slams CP Yogeshwar as 'Converted Congress gentleman' in Channapatna campaign

Former PM HD Deve Gowda criticized Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar for switching parties, calling him a “converted Congress gentleman.” He accused Congress of misleading the public and failing on irrigation promises. Deve Gowda also slammed the state government’s arrogance and pledged to bring change.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda calls CP Yogeshwar Converted Congress gentleman ahead of by elections Karnataka vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has hit out at Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, calling him a “converted Congress gentleman” and accusing him of betraying his earlier political associations. During a campaign meeting in Badarahalli, part of the Channapatna constituency, Deve Gowda, in his characteristic style, expressed his strong displeasure towards Yogeshwar's switch to Congress.

“I’ve come here to campaign, but there are questions about whether I will campaign. Let me make it clear—I’ll campaign until the 11th hour," Deve Gowda declared, addressing the gathering in support of his grandson, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. This marked his first public appearance in Channapatna for the election campaign, where he sought votes for Nikhil, stressing his bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi and I share a good relationship, better than most. Our bond goes beyond politics,” he added.

Meet Congress' CP Yogeshwar: Karnataka's 'jumping star' with 5 party switches in 25 years of politics

However, Deve Gowda was quick to criticize Congress, accusing the party of misleading the public. He said, “They have nothing to talk about except my family,” referring to the Congress’s repeated focus on his family’s political legacy rather than substantive issues.

Deve Gowda further commented on the DKS brothers, DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh who are significant political figures in the state. “For the last six months, they’ve been laughing at me. They used to say it was all about ‘me’ but now look where they are. I’m the one campaigning here in Channapatna, where are they?” he remarked. He jokingly added that if anyone mentioned his name, he would be expected to appear on a ventilator. “But here I am, sitting in front of you, and my hands are still strong. I didn’t come here in an ambulance or a wheelchair. I’m fit and healthy, thanks to your support,” Deve Gowda said.

'Channapatna by-poll ticket is for me', says BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara; HD Kumaraswamy reacts

The former PM also took a dig at Congress leaders, accusing them of deceiving the public with false promises. He criticized the state’s irrigation projects, claiming they were falling into disrepair under Congress leadership. “The Congress keeps lying to the people. They promised water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur, but where is it? How will they bring it? They’re just fooling the people,” he said, expressing his discontent with the state’s irrigation failures.

In a final show of defiance, Deve Gowda said he was committed to breaking the pride and arrogance of the current state government. “I’ve worked in public service for over 60 years, and with your support, we can bring change. The Chief Minister is refusing to provide land for factories that could provide jobs for the poor. The arrogance of this government must end,” he thundered, also taking a jibe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

