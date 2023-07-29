Tamil Nadu: Tragic fire at cracker shop claims 8 lives, leaves 12 injured

The injured have been rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, but with some in critical condition, the death toll is feared to rise further.

Tragedy struck in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri on Saturday as a fire broke out at a private firecracker shop, leading to the loss of eight lives and leaving around 12 individuals injured. The tragic event unfolded on the road leading to the Murugan Temple in Krishnagiri's Pasiyapetta. The impact of the firecrackers' explosion also resulted in damage to more than three nearby houses, with several people believed to be trapped amidst the debris.

Emergency services acted promptly, rushing the injured to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for immediate medical attention. However, the severity of some injuries has raised concerns that the death toll may escalate.

Rescue operations are currently in progress as authorities strive to locate and assist those caught in the aftermath of the fire. As of now, the identities of the victims are yet to be officially confirmed.

Sadly, this tragic event is not an isolated incident in Tamil Nadu. Recently, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district. Such incidents serve as stark reminders of the potential risks associated with handling and storing firecrackers, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures in the industry.

