Bengaluru: Fire engulfs Electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, explosion likely due to overcharged batteries

A massive fire broke out at an electric bike showroom located on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, near Kanva Hospital, creating a chaotic and dangerous situation. The fire, which started in the showroom, quickly spread to nearby buildings, causing extensive damage.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions as the electric bikes inside the showroom caught fire. It is suspected that the explosions were caused by overcharged batteries, which can explode if mishandled. The fire quickly intensified, engulfing the entire showroom. The situation worsened when electrical wires burned, and a power line fell to the ground, adding further risk to the area.



Two fire engines arrived at the scene and immediately began battling the blaze. A third fire engine joined the rescue operation in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the fire, but the damage to the showroom and surrounding buildings was severe.

Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of casualties, but the destruction caused by the fire is significant. Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and have urged residents to stay away from the site.



The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, it is believed that the explosion of overcharged batteries inside the showroom contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Emergency teams are continuing to work hard to contain the blaze and prevent any further damage.

As the situation unfolds, local police have visited the spot, and officials are monitoring the rescue operations closely.

