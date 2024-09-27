FIR registered against CM Siddaramaiah by Mysore Lokayukta SP in MUDA land scam

An FIR has been filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife over a land allotment scam involving MUDA, following a court order for investigation. Siddaramaiah is Accused No. 1, with his wife and others also named. The Lokayukta must submit a report within three months.

An FIR has been lodged at the Mysore Lokayukta station against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, following a court directive related to the land allotment scam involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). This legal action comes in the wake of a court order mandating a Lokayukta investigation into allegations that 14 plots were improperly allocated to the Chief Minister's wife.

In response to these allegations, the Mysore Lokayukta Police were required to register an FIR and initiate a thorough investigation. The court has also instructed the Lokayukta to complete the inquiry and submit a detailed report within a three-month timeframe. Against this backdrop, the FIR has now been officially filed concerning the MUDA land scam.



In this case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been designated as Accused No. 1 (A1). His wife, Parvathy Siddaramaiah, has been named Accused No. 2 (A2), while Mallikarjuna, her brother, has been identified as Accused No. 3 (A3) in the FIR. The document has been filed by the sections specified by the court, representing a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the MUDA land dealings.

The FIR also names additional individuals involved in the case, including Devaraju, who is alleged to have sold the disputed land and is labelled as Accused No. 4 (A4). The Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) is responsible for filing this FIR, which signifies an important step forward in addressing the allegations surrounding the MUDA land scam.



Case background:

The case centres on allegations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his authority to illegally acquire 14 plots. A complaint filed by T.J. Abraham, Praveen, and Snehamai Krishna prompted Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to issue a notice for prosecution. Although the Cabinet decided to cancel the prosecution, the notice remained active, leading Siddaramaiah to file a writ petition challenging it.

The High Court had previously instructed lower courts to handle the MUDA scam cases and scheduled a hearing for August 29. However, the proceedings have now been postponed to August 31. As the legal battles over the Governor's order and the allegations against the Chief Minister continue, the case remains in progress.

