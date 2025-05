Karnataka police filed an FIR against BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar for his controversial remarks suggesting Kalaburagi DC Fauzia Tarannum "might have come from Pakistan," sparking backlash and demands for action from civil society groups.

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka police have registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party MLC N Ravi Kumar over his alleged remarks against the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum during the BJP's protest rally on May 24. The FIR was registered at the Station Bazaar police station of Kalaburagi.

N Ravi Kumar sparked the controversy following his remarks on the Kalaburagi DC, Fauzia Tarannum. He was addressing a rally organised under the BJP's 'Kalaburagi Chalo' campaign on May 24.

Kumar alleged that the district administration was functioning under the influence of the ruling Congress government.

Ravi Kumar questioned the independence of the District Collector and made a derogatory reference suggesting she might have “come from Pakistan.”

"The Kalaburagi DC office has also lost its independence. The DC madam is also listening to what they (Congress) say. I don't know whether the DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here," Ravi Kumar said.

He triggered backlash from progressive groups and civil society organisations, who have demanded action against him for the "insulting and communal" remarks.

Fauzia Tarannum currently serves as the District Collector of Kalaburagi under the Congress-led state government. Though not directly involved in the political developments, her role as the administrative head of the district has come under the political spotlight amid heightened tensions.

The protest led by the BJP was held to demand the removal of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge from the state Cabinet. The demand stems from a May 21 incident in Chittapur- Priyank Kharge's assembly constituency- where Congress workers allegedly laid siege to a guest house where Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, was staying.

In response to the protest and Ravikumar's remarks, Congress leader and state minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday accused BJP leaders of unnecessarily provoking tensions and attempting to politicise the administration.

"This is a deliberate attempt to provoke and communalise the atmosphere. Such statements against an officer performing her duties are unacceptable," Patil said.

The incident has further deepened political fault lines in Kalaburagi, with both administrative officials and political leaders now drawn into a broader battle between the BJP and the ruling Congress over governance, accountability, and decorum in public discourse.