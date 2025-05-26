Retired Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was murdered by his wife Pallavi, who confessed during interrogation. Family disputes and neglect led to the crime. Their daughter was cleared of charges. The CCB is set to file a chargesheet soon.

Bengaluru: The investigation into the brutal murder of retired DGP Om Prakash is in its final stages, with the CCB likely to file a chargesheet soon. Om Prakash's wife, Pallavi, was arrested and interrogated, and her statement has been recorded.

She confessed to the murder during interrogation. As their daughter Kriti was also present at home during the incident, a case was filed against her as well. However, no evidence was found against her during the investigation. Therefore, the CCB police are preparing to file a chargesheet only against Pallavi, according to CCB sources.

Family issues led to murder

The investigation has revealed two primary reasons for Om Prakash's murder. Neglect of his family and domestic disputes have come to light as the main motives. Om Prakash reportedly didn’t pay much attention to his wife and daughter. He showed no interest in his daughter’s marriage and didn’t provide them with sufficient financial support despite being financially well-off.

Even minor disagreements at home would lead Om Prakash to leave for his sister’s house. Meanwhile, Pallavi and her daughter were reportedly facing mental health issues. Pallavi feared that her husband would kill her. This fear led her to brutally murder Om Prakash, as per the investigation.

The investigation is almost complete, and the chargesheet is likely to be filed soon, according to CCB sources. On April 20, Pallavi stabbed 68-year-old Om Prakash more than 10 times with a knife while he was having dinner at his home in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Pallavi was arrested a day after the incident.