Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru are in for a celestial treat this Thursday, April 24, as the city experiences the rare phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day. At precisely 12:17pm, the sun will be directly overhead, causing vertical objects to cast no visible shadow.

This event occurs when the sun's position aligns exactly with a location's latitude, resulting in sunlight hitting objects at a 90-degree angle. As a result, the shadows of vertical objects fall directly beneath them, effectively rendering them invisible for a brief period. In Bengaluru, this phenomenon typically takes place around April 24–25 and again on August 18 each year.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced that it will host public events at its Koramangala campus from 10:00am to 1:00pm to commemorate Zero Shadow Day. Activities will include hands-on demonstrations, public talks, and opportunities to observe and measure the changing lengths of shadows as the sun approaches its zenith.

Understanding Zero Shadow Day

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year in regions located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. On these days, the sun is positioned directly overhead at local noon, causing vertical objects to cast no shadow. This happens when the sun's declination matches the latitude of a specific location, making the sun's rays fall exactly perpendicular to the surface.

The occurrence of Zero Shadow Day is a result of the Earth's axial tilt and its orbit around the sun. As the Earth moves along its orbital path, the sun appears to shift northward and southward in the sky. When the sun's apparent position aligns with a location's latitude, the phenomenon of Zero Shadow Day takes place.

This event is not only a visual spectacle but also serves as an educational opportunity to understand the dynamics of Earth's movements and their effects on sunlight. It highlights the intricate relationship between our planet's tilt, orbit, and the sun's position in the sky.

How to Observe Zero Shadow Day?

To witness Zero Shadow Day, find an open area with a vertical object, such as a pole or a stick, placed upright on a flat surface. At the designated time, 12:17 PM in Bengaluru on April 24, observe the base of the object. You will notice that the shadow disappears momentarily as the sun reaches its zenith. This brief period offers a unique opportunity to experience a direct connection with the celestial mechanics governing our planet. Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or a curious observer, Zero Shadow Day provides a tangible demonstration of the Earth's relationship with the sun.