Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day on April 24; Know what is it & more

    Bengaluru residents are in for a celestial treat. They will witness a rare phenomenon called 'Zero Shadow Day' on Wednesday. The event will occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm when the sun's position will be exactly at the zenith, causing all the shadows to disappear.

    Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day on April 24; Know what is it & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Residents of Bengaluru are getting ready for a unique celestial treat on Wednesday, when there will be a phenomenon known as "Zero Shadow Day," in which their shadows will briefly disappear. On April 24, this rare astronomical phenomenon is scheduled to take place between 12:17pm and 12:23 pm.  It will be experienced by places situated at the same latitudes as Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru, positioned at a latitude of 13.0 degrees north, experiences this phenomenon twice a year, typically around April 24/25 and August 18. Every year, around the equinoxes in March and September, it is typically noticed. Apart from Bengaluru, people in places such as Kanyakumari, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Mumbai are also likely to witness the phenomenon. 

    What is Zero Shadow Day?

    Zero Shadow Day is an astronomical phenomenon caused by Earth's axial tilt of around 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun, where the Sun is directly above at solar noon. Because the Sun passes directly above at the equinoxes, this effect is most noticeable in areas close to the equator. In regions between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, it happens twice a year.

    Zero Shadow Day occurs biannually in regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.  The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) states that it typically occurs near the Sun's zenith, however exact dates depend on latitude and location.

    This event, which is frequently seen as a singular astronomical phenomenon, has cultural and educational value. It is a chance to inform people about the axial tilt of the Earth, its orbit around the Sun, and the seasonal variations in sunlight angles.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours anr

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court rkn

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi vkp

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran rkn

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    BREAKING Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha's judicial custody extended by 14 days in excise policy case snt

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

    Recent Stories

    THIS Indian actress was the richest with over 10,000 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold RKK

    THIS Indian actress was the richest with over 10,000 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold

    cricket IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league osf

    IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

    Dance to Yoga: 7 exercises to tackle your PCOS journey gcw eai

    Dance to Yoga: 7 exercises to tackle your PCOS

    Chess Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape osf

    Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon