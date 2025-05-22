Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap. The partnership, set for over two years, aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in the national market.

Tamannaah Bhatia becomes brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a strong fan following from Bollywood to South India. Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the government manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap, has appointed her as their brand ambassador. According to media reports, Tamannaah has been paid 6.2 crores for signing this deal. This deal will be valid for 2 years and 2 months.

Why Tamannaah Bhatia was made the brand ambassador

In a notification issued on May 21, the State Finance Department exempted the Commerce Industry Act from the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, under Section 4(g), so that they could appoint Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). This appointment will be for two years and two months, with a total cost of 6.2 crore rupees.

The decision to bring in a Bollywood actor instead of a Kannada celebrity was criticized by some. Responding to this, a senior KSDL official said, ‘Currently, we have about 6% of the national market share and dominate the South states, where we have an 81% share. We are already leading the market here, especially in Karnataka, so there is no need to strengthen the brand locally. Tamannaah Bhatia has a huge fan following across India, which will strengthen our company in the northern markets.’ Earlier, MS Dhoni was the brand's first ambassador in 2006.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the film Odella 2. Her upcoming films include Jailer 2, Stree 3, Aranmanai 5, and Daring Partners.