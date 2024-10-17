'Cauvery 6th phase to be implemented to quench Bengaluru’s thirst': CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 7,200 crore Cauvery 6th phase project to secure Bengaluru's future water needs. He inaugurated the 5th phase, supplying water to 110 villages, and criticized previous governments for delays. Other infrastructure and development projects were also discussed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the government is set to implement the 6th phase of the Cauvery water supply project, with a budget of Rs 7,200 crore, aimed at addressing the future water needs of Bengaluru. Speaking at the inauguration of the Cauvery 5th Phase Water Supply Project in Torekadana village, Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of planning for the city's growth.

The 5th phase project will supply Cauvery water to 110 villages in Bengaluru, a key step in ensuring clean drinking water for the expanding city. "This is proof that we deliver on our promises. The 6th phase project will help secure Bengaluru’s water needs for the future, and we will work to ensure every household gets clean drinking water," Siddaramaiah said.



He also criticized the previous administrations, pointing out that when H.D. Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister between 2006-2008, Bengaluru's infrastructure was neglected, despite the addition of 110 villages and seven city corporations. Siddaramaiah further claimed that both the BJP and Kumaraswamy governments delayed the implementation of the water project by failing to allocate the required 16% of the funds from the government and BBMP.

The Chief Minister also addressed other infrastructure projects in the city, announcing the government's commitment to starting the Peripheral Ring Road project this year and the construction of a tunnel road. "It is our responsibility to provide Bengaluru, the Silicon City, with the infrastructure it needs," he added.

He highlighted that the Congress government has set aside Rs 1.20 lakh crore of the Rs 3.71 lakh crore state budget for development works, reaffirming the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people. "We don't make false promises. What we say, we deliver," he said.



Mandya District In-Charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy revealed that Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for the modernization of the KRS and VC canals, a move that will help secure the drinking water supply for Bengaluru for the next 50-60 years. Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, who also spoke at the event, called for multimedia education development in Malavalli and requested the allocation of Group D and technical posts for local youth in the water board unit.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured that water supply projects will soon cover every village in Mandya district. He also promised to build Ambedkar Bhavan in Malavalli at Rs 5 crore, as requested by MLA Narendraswamy.

