Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cauvery 6th phase to be implemented to quench Bengaluru’s thirst': CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 7,200 crore Cauvery 6th phase project to secure Bengaluru's future water needs. He inaugurated the 5th phase, supplying water to 110 villages, and criticized previous governments for delays. Other infrastructure and development projects were also discussed.

    Cauvery phase 6 to be implemented to address Bengaluru future water needs says CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the government is set to implement the 6th phase of the Cauvery water supply project, with a budget of Rs 7,200 crore, aimed at addressing the future water needs of Bengaluru. Speaking at the inauguration of the Cauvery 5th Phase Water Supply Project in Torekadana village, Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of planning for the city's growth.

    The 5th phase project will supply Cauvery water to 110 villages in Bengaluru, a key step in ensuring clean drinking water for the expanding city. "This is proof that we deliver on our promises. The 6th phase project will help secure Bengaluru’s water needs for the future, and we will work to ensure every household gets clean drinking water," Siddaramaiah said.

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply project launched for 110 newly added villages under BBMP

    He also criticized the previous administrations, pointing out that when H.D. Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister between 2006-2008, Bengaluru's infrastructure was neglected, despite the addition of 110 villages and seven city corporations. Siddaramaiah further claimed that both the BJP and Kumaraswamy governments delayed the implementation of the water project by failing to allocate the required 16% of the funds from the government and BBMP.

    The Chief Minister also addressed other infrastructure projects in the city, announcing the government's commitment to starting the Peripheral Ring Road project this year and the construction of a tunnel road. "It is our responsibility to provide Bengaluru, the Silicon City, with the infrastructure it needs," he added.

    He highlighted that the Congress government has set aside Rs 1.20 lakh crore of the Rs 3.71 lakh crore state budget for development works, reaffirming the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people. "We don't make false promises. What we say, we deliver," he said.

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Mandya District In-Charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy revealed that Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for the modernization of the KRS and VC canals, a move that will help secure the drinking water supply for Bengaluru for the next 50-60 years. Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy, who also spoke at the event, called for multimedia education development in Malavalli and requested the allocation of Group D and technical posts for local youth in the water board unit.

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured that water supply projects will soon cover every village in Mandya district. He also promised to build Ambedkar Bhavan in Malavalli at Rs 5 crore, as requested by MLA Narendraswamy.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru BACL to open business park at Airport city Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created vkp

    Bengaluru: BACL to open business park at Airport city; Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created

    Chitradurga 11 year old boy dies after pack of street dogs attack in Rampura village vkp

    Chitradurga: 11-year-old boy dies after pack of street dogs attack in Rampura village

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah wife vkp

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife

    Karnataka Trains between Bengaluru Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu vkp

    Trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

    Bengaluru heavy rainfall Home Minister G Parameshwar reacts about flooding traffic jams vkp

    'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Did you know THIS actress charges Rs 5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya NTI

    Did you know THIS actress charges ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon