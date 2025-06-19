CM Siddaramaiah has been served a court notice over his remark in the Assembly linking RSS and Bajrang Dal to crimes in Karnataka. An RSS worker filed a defamation complaint; the next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been issued a legal notice by the 42nd ACJM Court (Special Court for Representatives) in Bengaluru, following his controversial statement linking the RSS and Bajrang Dal to most crimes in the state.

Private complaint filed by RSS worker and advocate

The notice was issued after the court heard a private complaint filed by RSS worker and advocate N Kiran, who alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks were defamatory and intended to damage the reputation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The case has been adjourned to June 26, and the court has recorded the complainant’s sworn statement.

Court invoked Section 233 of Indian Justice Protection Code

Citing Section 233 of the Indian Justice Protection Code (IJPC), the court stated that a notice must be issued to the accused before taking cognisance of such matters. This section allows the accused to present their argument in response to the complaint.

What triggered the case?

According to the complainant, CM Siddaramaiah made the controversial statement during a legislative assembly session on March 17, 2025, where he claimed that the RSS and Bajrang Dal are responsible for most of the crimes in the state. The statement was widely circulated on YouTube and other social media platforms, amplifying its reach and impact.

Complaint alleges damage to RSS's reputation

N Kiran argued that the RSS is a cultural and religious organisation with no involvement in criminal activities or legislative proceedings. He claimed that Siddaramaiah’s statement hurt his religious sentiments and tarnished the public image of the RSS.

"The RSS has no role in legislative debates. Yet, the CM dragged its name, falsely linking it with criminal activity," Kiran stated.

Charges sought under multiple sections of the Indian Justice Code

The complainant has requested action against CM Siddaramaiah under the following sections of the Indian Justice Code (IJC):

Section 299 – for hurting religious sentiments

Section 352 – for provocation that could lead to a breach of peace

Section 356 – for defamation

The court, after reviewing the sworn testimony, issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for June 26.