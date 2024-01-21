Construction of Ram Mandir planned at site of Ram Lalla’s stone discovery site in Mysore: MLA GT Devegowda

G.T. Devegowda, MLA of Karnataka's Chamundeshwari Constituency, announced plans to build a Ram Mandir in Harohalli, Mysore, using a Krishna stone resembling the Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for January 22, and sculptor Arun Yogiraj will carve the idol. The unique site, owned by a Dalit farmer, gains significance due to the stone's resemblance to the Ayodhya idol.

Karnataka’s Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA and former Minister G.T.Devegowda shared plans to build a Ram Mandir on a piece of land in Harohalli, Mysore, where the Krishna stone for the Balarama (Ramlalla) idol, destined for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, was discovered. Addressing a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House on Saturday, Gowda revealed that the decision was made to carve the idol based on the model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, with sculptor Arun Yogiraj being requested to undertake the task.

The Krishna stone was unearthed on a 2.16-acre plot of land owned by Ramdas, a member of the Dalit community, near Gujjegaudanpur in Mysore taluk under the Chamundeshwari Constituency. According to Gowda, the stone, which resembles the idol of Ram Lalla being installed in Ayodhya, has gained national attention. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj had skillfully crafted the stone from the land of a Dalit farmer in Harohalli. Gowda proudly highlighted the participation of Karnataka priests in worship programs, bringing honour to the state.



Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

Bhoomi Puja, the groundbreaking ceremony, is scheduled to take place on January 22 on the land where the stone was discovered, from 6 to 8 am, accompanied by meditation and bhajan programs. Gowda announced that the idol would be carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, as plans are underway to construct the Sri Ram Mandir at this location shortly. He emphasized that donations would be collected for the construction of the town, which already houses a Ram Mandir where regular worship has been ongoing.



First Look: Ram Lalla's idol installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum

Gowda expressed the uniqueness of the site, considering the stone of the Ayodhya idol was found in this land. In recognition of this fortunate discovery, the place is envisioned to become a major hub. Upon the return of sculptor Arun Yogiraj to Mysore, the landowners, including Ramdas, and those involved in extracting the stones, particularly Srinivas, will be honoured in his presence. As a gesture of appreciation, they will also be facilitated to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Gowda extended the invitation for the sculptor to consider carving additional idols for the project.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for selecting the stone carving of Ramlalla in Harohalli. On behalf of the people of the constituency, I express our deep gratitude. As a devoted follower of Lord Rama, Prime Minister Modi visited Chamundibetta and received the blessings of Chamundeshwaridevi. It is indeed special that the stone of Rama's idol has been discovered in the Chamundeshwari area, a divine blessing by God."

- G.T. Devegowda, MLA

